Georgia Southern marks holiday tradition, milestone in same week

This week, Georgia Southern marked a holiday tradition and a milestone in the consolidation process with Armstrong State.

School President Dr. Jaimie Hebert dedicated a tree on the Statesboro campus - a holiday tradition going back 40 years. This comes the same week an outside accrediting agency approved the consolidation that will bring together Southern and Armstrong as one university.

"I think this is going to provide a foundation that helps us provide education opportunities throughout the region and, in fact, the state," Dr. Hebert said.

The new tree, a Southern Magnolia, replaces one lost during Hurricane Irma.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.