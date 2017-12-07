BCSO working to identify Old Navy thief

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the suspect who stole merchandise from the Old Navy store on Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

Investigators say it happened at 2:19 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect was wearing a red hat, a red and blue shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact D/S J. Kwiatkowski at 843.255.3309 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.