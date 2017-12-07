Good News: Memorial Toy Donation

It's no fun being sick during the holidays, but Santa sure did lighten moods at Memorial on Thursday.

It was actually Atlanta Gas Light employees doing Santa's work. The guy who can light up any room brought joy where it was needed.

"I was just saying how much fun it is to watch Christmas through a kid's eyes," said Heather Newsome, Willett Children's Hospital, Executive Director.

Those eyes were wide when Santa and his reindeer made an early stop at the Dwayne and Cynthia Willett's Children's Hospital at Memorial Health, delivering toys to boys and girls who are fighting illnesses the Christmastime.

The employees of Atlanta Gas Light's Southeast Region spent the whole year gathering toys and cash donations in the community to make Christmas better at the Children's Hospital for the second year in a row.

"Today, we donated 2,000 toys and $15,000. There were raffles that took place in the community, there were donations, there were bake sales, and there were various partnerships that took place with sponsors in the community," said Mekka Parish, Atlanta Gas Light.

There was the pay off when delivered...toys, happiness, and the holiday spirit suspending situations a lot of families are dealing with.

"They worked really hard the last 12 months to make this happen, and the end result is today to see those smiles on the children's faces," Parish said.

"All of these toys really will benefit the patients that are here today, but even all those that are here between now and Christmas as well," Newsome said.

"We had 100 percent participation from everyone who works in the Southeast District, so that's just an indication of how everyone was committed and everyone brought their own piece of the puzzle to see the smiles on the kids' faces," Parish said.

Atlanta Gas Light employees also hand-built the sleigh that Santa used to deliver the toys.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.