Flu cases on the rise in GA, SC

Five children have died, and an additional 566 flu-related hospitalizations have occurred as of Nov. 25, the CDC says.More >>
I guess this is as close to holiday weather as we’ll see this far south… at least in a normal year.More >>
Tybee's 10th annual Tour de Lights is Saturday, Dec. 9. The event features a lighted holiday golf cart and bike parade that benefits Tybee's Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry.More >>
An elderly woman was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in the 200 block of Cumming Street in Savannah Friday morning.More >>
The Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra's beloved Holiday Pops concerts kicks off its series of performances on Friday, Dec. 8.More >>
Citizens will get the chance to ask local lawmakers questions ahead of the 2018 legislation session.More >>
