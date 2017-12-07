Hardeeville officials investigating fatal train vs. car collision

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a train and a car that happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday in Hardeeville.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police say a CSX train was traveling northbound when it collided with the car at the railroad crossing. Hardeeville Police and the fire department immediately responded, as well as the Jasper County Coroner. Officials do not believe the weather was a factor. They do want to remind everyone to be cautious at railroad intersections.

"We don't know exactly what happened or what contributed to this, but making sure you're vigilant, looking both ways, making sure you're listening and looking to make sure nothing is coming," said Joey Rowell, Hardeeville Fire Marshall.

No one on board the train suffered any injuries. Church Road was closed for over an hour after the incident as the crash damaged the train gates.

The road is now clear and back open.

