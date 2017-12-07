The Savannah fire fee discussion continued Thursday as city council members review the proposed 2018 budget.

How will the Savannah fire fee impact your family?

We pulled the tax bill for two different sized homes in Savannah and calculated what the total tax bill would be next year with the added fire fee and reduced millage rate.

A two-bedroom home with more than 1,000 square feet was billed for more than $2,500 this year. This includes all of the taxes for county, city, school system, and transit. For 2018, we calculated the total bill with the adjusted millage rate from the city and included the $240 fire fee. That total comes to more than $2,700. Next year, that homeowner could pay about $178 more.

The owners of a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with nearly 3,000 square feet paid an entire tax bill of over $4,600 - including county, city, school system, and transit millage rates. When we reduced the city millage rate and added the fire fee, the total came to more than $4,700. This property owner could pay about $124 more in 2018.

If we look at how much more each property owner could be billed next year, the owner of the smaller home will actually end up paying more. The owner of the smaller home will pay about $178 more than they did this year. The owner of the large home will pay about $124 more.

These numbers could potentially go up even more because the school board will potentially owe between $400-700,000 for their share of the fire fee. The school district does not want to cut programs and resources so they may end up having to raise their millage rate just so they can afford the fire fee.

