Ronald McDonald House sees nice turnout for Wine and Fries event

The Ronald McDonald House had a great turnout Thursday night for its annual Wine and Fries event.

Guests filled the special home-away-from-home for some fancy fast food and even ice cream. A wine raffle, a live auction for items including a spa day, golf at the Westin, Kirshner furs, and more were also included. It's usually an outdoor event in the courtyard, but there were advantages to being inside this year because of the rain.

"There's been a great turnout and people are really getting to engage and take tours this year and they're forced to be inside, which has kind of been nice," said Nina Gomples, McDonald's, Owner, Operator.

"When people start seeing the actual cost of doing what we do, there's nobody else in Savannah that can do what we do and the magnitude of it. That makes it pretty special," said Bill Sorochak, Ronald McDonald House.

It costs $100 a night for one family to stay at the Ronald McDonald House while their child is in the hospital. WTOC's own Jamie Ertle was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.