First Alert: Cold, wet weather continues Friday

A fresh batch of snow has fallen on many areas of north Georgia, prompting warnings and advisories and leaving a coating that has forced the closure of several school districts.

I guess this is as close to holiday weather as we’ll see this far south… at least in a normal year.

Temperatures are in the 40s Friday morning. However, with a 5 to 10 mph breeze, it will feel like it is in the 30s through much of the day.

Clouds and drizzle are numerous. Steadier rain has been more persistent north of Interstate 16 and west of I-95; particularly from Bulloch County into the northern Lowcountry. This location has the greatest chance of seeing a few locally heavy showers through 9 a.m.

A brief lull in rain intensity and coverage is possible mid-morning just ahead of the actual storm system that has been causing all this dreary weather. However, the relative break won’t last long. Rain coverage will increase and may become locally heavy Friday afternoon and evening. Additional rainfall totals between Friday morning and Saturday morning are forecast to average between .75” and 1.50”; heaviest inland and across South Carolina.

A rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out along and south of Interstate 16 this afternoon and evening. The risk of wintry precipitation – sleet pellets or snow flurries – is near zero across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

The forecast becomes much drier and colder this weekend. A widespread freeze is likely Sunday morning with more freezes possible within the next seven days.

