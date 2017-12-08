Say it ain't snow! Wintry mix threatens wide swath of South

ATLANTA (AP) - Say it ain't snow!

A wintry mix of precipitation is threatening several Deep South states, and, yes, some snow is in the forecast. But it's unlikely to stick around more than a few hours at most.

But to those Southerners who get panicky at the mere mention of the white stuff, forecasters say, ground temperatures are warm enough that any accumulations should melt quickly. Still, the threat of even a half inch (12 millimeters) of snow was cause for alarm in a region that doesn't see regular snowfall.

Meteorologist David Nadler, at the National Weather Service's office near Atlanta, says it would be the season's first snow. His agency issued winter weather advisories for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Affected areas include such cities as Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama.

