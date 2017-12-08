Chatham County pre-legislative forum set for Friday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Chatham County pre-legislative forum set for Friday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Citizens will get the chance to ask local lawmakers questions ahead of the 2018 legislation session.

The Chatham County Legislative Delegation will host a pre-legislative forum on Friday, Dec. 8. The event is at the Coastal Center for Developmental Services on Eisenhower Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

