Elderly woman dies from injuries in Cumming Street house fire

An elderly woman has died from injuries sustained in a house fire on Friday, Dec. 8.

Savannah Fire responded to a house fire around 5:45 Friday morning on the 200 block of Cummings Street.

Officials say 74-year-old Mildred Lloyd lived in the home and was alone at the time. She suffered severe burns over 50 percent of her body and was hospitalized. They say she fell asleep near a pot of boiling water on the stove, which caused the fire.

Neighbors in the area say they've known her for over 15 years and had nothing but good things to say about her.

"She's a sweet lady to me...for 16 years. No one around here has a problem with her," said Rudolph Moore. "To everyone, it's a shock what happened this morning."

Neighbors say she always has her son or a nurse at the home taking care of her.

"We would always come out and help her even if she didn't need it. We would still come out and check on her. She was real sweet," said Marshall Gilliard.

"She's an elderly. She moves around, but I wouldn't trust her doing anything on her own or handling a fire," Moore said. "I pray to God that she is fine. She is very sweet. I would give my right and left arm for her."

Officials say Lloyd was taken to Augusta to a burn center where she died Friday evening.

