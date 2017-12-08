Verdict reached in Chatham County triple homicide case

Wednesday marked the third day in a triple homicide trial in Chatham County.

James Hampton and Dwanye Abney were found guilty of murder in a Chatham County Court Friday.

They have around 40 charges against them for the murder of Kiana Marshall, Alexis Kitchens, and Corey Martin, who were found dead in a home on Lynah Street in 2015.

Diamond Butler, the young lady who provoked the incident, admitted to suggesting to Hampton to 'wet or shoot up the house' of Kiana Marshall. Butler faces charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy, and burglary.

Emotions ran high during the five-day trial. The judge actually had to clear the gallery after crying and emotional outbursts from family members. The judge even made a closing comment to the jury on the difficulty of the case.

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult case. Very unusual in this court system, and I have presided over many, many crimes involving horrific kinds of crimes," said Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot, Chatham County.

Both of the men are facing life sentences without parole. The date for the sentencing hearing has not been set, but we will continue to follow that outcome.

