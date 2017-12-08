'Defend Against Bullying' event held in Effingham County

Multiple law enforcement agencies came together Friday to help children and parents defend against bullying.

A study done last year by the National Education Association reported that more than 150,000 children across the country refuse to go to school each day because of bullying. The class is designed to equip kids and parents with tools to deal with the issue both in person and online.

"So right now, we have Savannah Metro PD who put it together phenomenally to help with the parents with passwords, Twitter, Snapchat, all of this social media right now that is actually hurting our youth," said Sarah Puente, Health Enhancement Director.

This was the first 'defend against school bullying event' to be held at the Effingham YMCA.

