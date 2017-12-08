St. Joseph's/Candler gets new tool to help patients with heart complications

St. Joseph's/Candler is now better equipped to help those suffering from heart complications.

The hospital system is the first in the region to be able to perform a procedure using a tiny pump that takes pressure off the heart during heart failure.

Friday, doctors and medical staff got hands-on experience with the device. Doctors say the procedure gives them more time to save the lives of high-risk patients.

"Sick patients come in with either heart attack or heart failure, this gives us another tool to help support, treat the heart attack or to help remedy the heart failure," said Dr. Will Wallace, Interventional Cardiologist.

Experts say those who need this device would likely die if it wasn't available.

