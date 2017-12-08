Father blames himself for son's conviction of triple homicide

Friday, a jury found James Hampton and Dwayne Abney guilty of a triple homicide.

Hampton and Abney are charged with the 2015 murders of Kiana Marshall, her brother Corey Martin, and their friend Alexis Kitchens.

We met Hampton’s father Friday night, who tells us when he heard the news, he fell to his knees and asked forgiveness for himself. He was in prison for most of his son’s life, and his mom is often absent. He says violence like this starts in the home, and it’s his fault Hampton was not raised in a proper one.

“Whether he was guilty or not, I just went back to his childhood,” Hampton’s father said.

Growing up without guidance from a mother or father…

“All of this was taking place…he was just seven-years-old, and I was in prison.”

James Hampton, Jr.’s father says he feels the weight of blame on his shoulders.

“Because he was just a child. Nobody was there to show him; to tell him.”

He says the lack of love at home sent him looking for it elsewhere. In this case, it was Diamond Butler, the young lady who provoked Hampton and Abney to murder three people.

“If you wanted him to wet or shoot up that house, what did you say,” Butler was asked in court.

“I said yes. I said, ‘I don’t care,” she said.

The lead prosecutor says Butler’s testimony against Hampton helped determine their case.

“She stated that they got back, she saw them with their guns. She said that James was sweating and shaking, and at one point, she was hugging up on him and that was when he whispered in her ear that he killed all three,” said lead investigator, Allison Nichols.

Hampton’s father said he developed an obsession with violent video games and guns at an early age.

“He had so much of it. He had so much of it. Even the rap songs. The hardcore rap songs and all,” Hampton, Sr. said.

The investigator says after Hampton murdered the three victims, he came back with Abney to meet Butler. The three kicked back and listened to a rap song about shooting people.

“They drank, smoked marijuana, and listened to rap songs to include Yo Gotti’s ‘Bulletproof,’ Nichols said.

Hampton’s father says as he looked into the eyes of the parents whose kids his son had murdered, he felt responsible, and understood their relief that his son was proven guilty.

“Even though it’s my son being convicted of this, they lost their loved ones. I was so grateful to see them able to smile,” Hampton, Sr. said.

Both James Hampton and Dwayne Abney are facing life sentences without parole. The sentencing hearing to determine that will be held Jan. 3.

