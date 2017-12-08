SCCPSS holds inaugural Superintendent's Gala for the Arts

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools hosted its inaugural Superintendent's Gala for the Arts on Friday night.

The black-tie event celebrates the grand opening of the new Yamacraw Center for Performing Arts. There were art exhibits by students and staff from schools throughout the district. Public School Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett honored some community leaders who have supported arts programs over the years.

The event was also an opportunity to show off some of the students' talents.

"These are some of the finest musicians and artists in our area, and we are just delighted that everyone will have the opportunity to see them," Dr. Levett said.

Money raised from the event is being used to support arts programs at schools throughout the district.

