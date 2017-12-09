Clouds, light rain accompany cold Saturday temperatures

Low pressure offshore will move away on Saturday morning. High pressure will build during the afternoon and into early next week. A dry cold front will move through next Tuesday, followed by more high pressure through late week.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s with west winds 10 to 15 mph as gusts reach up to 25 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain. Saturday evening will be mostly clear with lows around 30. West winds will range from 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be clear with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 60.

Tuesday will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 50.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday night will be Partly cloudy with lows around 40.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be around 60.

Stay up to date with all weather news and download the WTOC First Alert Weather App below.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.