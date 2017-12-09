Glynn County Police investigate suspicious death as murder

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a man was found deceased in a residence.

Officers were responding to a welfare check at 873 Old Jesup Road when they found 57-year-old Antoni Zalewski. The Glynn County Police Department is investigating Mr. Zalewski's death as a murder.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

Anyone having information on this investigation is urged to call Investigator Brandon Kondo at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.

