Award-winning Savannah State graduates have big post-college plans

Nearly 300 students graduated from Savannah State University on Saturday morning.

Family and friends cheered the graduates on with signs and cutouts as they walked across the stage inside Tiger Arena. University President Cheryl Dozier presented two students with the President's Second Mile Award. Biology major and Summa Cum Laude graduate Enow Ayuk says he knew he had a chance but was overcome with emotion when he won. He says the award is bigger than himself.

"Today is an important day, very significant in my heart," said Ayuk. "It's more than me. It's bigger than myself. It's bigger than my family, my friends. It's for the people that look out and for the little kids that say 'oh he made it'. A black individual made it, made all the things possible. It's not for myself, but it's for the individuals that will carry my path long, long after I'm gone."

What's next for Ayuk? He's already accepted into the St. James School of medicine and is waiting to hear back from Johns Hopkins' biotechnology masters program.

Chauntilena Butler also won the President's Second Mile Award. Butler is a biology major with a concentration in secondary education. She plans to become a teacher in STEM fields.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.