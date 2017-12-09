Armstrong State University celebrates last graduating class

There were several graduations today, but Armstrong State University's was certainly bittersweet.

Families and friends flooded onto the campus to watch Armstrong's graduation ceremonies for the last time. The University is currently in the final stages of consolidating their campus with Georgia Southern. It's a part of a 2011 initiative by the state to scale back on universities.

The certainty of consolidation didn't stop over 600 students from showing off their pirate pride. Many say they are proud to be the last class of the school.

"I'm the first in my immediate family to have a master's degree, so it's extremely important to me," said George Brown, who received his Master's Degree in Communications. "Just trying to make my parents proud. My sister went here. She graduated from here, so it's kinda an alma mater type thing now, so it's going to be sad that's it going to be gone but I'm glad I get to finish it the right way."

