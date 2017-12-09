Downtown Neighborhood Association holds 43rd Holiday Tour of Homes

A lot of visitors got the opportunity on Saturday for a unique tour through the homes of Historic Downtown Savannah.

The 43rd annual Holiday Tour of Homes was hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association. Participants got to see inside of 14 private homes, five inns, and four museum homes.

More than 800 people took the tour, and over 200 volunteers made it possible. Guests and organizers say it all makes for a successful and fun event.

"So much to see here," said tour participant Tom Fisher. "There are a lot of beautiful homes we haven't seen. This is a great opportunity to see some history, and see how people have prepared their houses for the holidays."

"We want Savannah to be a residential place where people can live in a landmark historic district which is one of the largest and most beautiful in the country," said Nina Altschiller of the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

Tickets for the tour start at 50 dollars. All of the money raised goes back to organizations in Savannah.

