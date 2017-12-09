First Alert: Widespread freeze tonight, Sunday morning

Under a clearing evening sky, temperatures are forecast to cool quickly after sunset. Plan for the coldest night since mid-March!

Headed out this evening? Wear a coat. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s shortly after sunset, following afternoon ‘highs’ in the low to mid-40s. By midnight, many communities away from the immediate coast will be reporting temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Sunday morning will be clear and cold.

Low temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 20s to near 30° west of I-95, lower 30s east the Interstate 95 corridor – including downtown Savannah – and in the upper 30s to near 40° right at the beach.

Wind chills may be as low as the lower 20s before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures may remain below freezing for as long as eight hours well inland; just a couple of hours at most east of I-95.

Protect plants and keep pets extra warm tonight. Pipes should not be an issue locally; a different story for northern Georgia and portions of the South Carolina Upstate.

Under full sunshine, Sunday afternoon high temperatures recover into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another round of temperatures near or below freezing occurs Monday morning.

Our next strong cold front sweeps through late Tuesday.

Watch the video above and other weather-related videos in the WTOC First Alert Weather App. Download the app below!

Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved.