Brown's 32 leads Eagles past Tigers

Both Georgia Southern and Savannah State scored buckets in bunches Saturday, but it was the Eagles who were able to score more.

Georgia Southern stayed undefeated at home with a 102-91 win Saturday. Tookie Brown led the Eagles with 32 points, while Javaris Jenkins scored 31 to pace the Tigers.

The Eagles improve to 7-2 with the win, and now embark on a six-game road trip beginning Tuesday at George Mason. The Tigers fall to 3-7 with the loss., and travel to Texas A&M Wednesday.