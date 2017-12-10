Savannah welcomes hundreds for annual dog show - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah welcomes hundreds for annual dog show

By Meredith Parker, Reporter
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The annual Savannah Kennel Club dog show went on despite the chilly temperatures. Hundreds of dog owners and handlers made the trip to Savannah for the competition. 

RV's and campers filled Red Gate Farms, because competitive show dogs can be on the road every week to a different event.

The event kicked off Saturday with showings like four to six-month-old puppies. Sunday's contests include Best Veteran in Show and hunting trials. For those who just want to come watch, they have a silent auction all weekend.

These pets turn into competitors at these shows with an extensive prepping process. Some take as long as three hours to get ready to show. Looking the part includes washing the dog, blow drying their hair and even applying gels and hairsprays. Handlers dedicate the extra time, so the dogs achieve what they call the American Kennel Club standard, which is different for every breed.

Part of the contest is how well trained the dog is but the President of the Savannah Kennel Club says it's more like a beauty pageant for dogs.
She tells us exactly what the judges were looking for today in each different breed.

"Looking for that dog who most closely matches your written standard," said Gigi Devitt, the Savannah Kennel Club President. "And that's really what he's looking for. Because that covers things like what the head shaped like, what the teeth look like, how they walk and all of that."

This annual competition is put on by the Savannah Kennel Club, a group founded in 1935. They host events and fundraisers mostly to support humane societies. One of their biggest goals is to promote responsible dog owners.

Savannah even had a dog go on to win at the Westminster Dog Show back in 2015.

