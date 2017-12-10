1 dead after Goebel Avenue wreck

One person is dead after a single-car wreck on Goebel Avenue.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the crash in the 200 block of Goebel Avenue between Elgin Street and Duval Street early Sunday morning.

Officials have confirmed that the driver, 61-year-old Leon Givens, died as a result of injuries he sustained during the crash. Givens was traveling north when he lost control of the vehicle.

One neighbor said he heard the car zoom past his home coming from the four-way stop at Goebel Avenue and East Gwinnett Street between 5:30 and 5:35 a.m. Sunday. He said he then heard a thud and knew the car crashed.

Tire marks streak the street and continue over the sidewalk and into home's front yard. The car damaged a chain-link fence and a pickup truck parked on the street. The heavily-damaged car sat wedged between an oak tree and the pickup truck before a tow truck removed it from the accident scene.

The Traffic Investigation Unit responded and is continuing to investigate.

