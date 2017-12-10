Sunny Sunday remains cold with low temperatures

High pressure will persist through early Tuesday. A dry cold front will sweep through Tuesday afternoon, followed by a cool and dry air mass into late week. A weak cold front will then push through Friday, followed by dry high pressure during the weekend.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be clear with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be clear with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 50. Wednesday night will be clear with lows in the lower 30s

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 40.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 60.

