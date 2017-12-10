Friends and family mourn Liberty County child's passing - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Friends and family mourn Liberty County child's passing

By Crystal Howard, Reporter
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) -

It was a sad and somber day for the Liberty County community on Saturday as friends and family members filled a church to remember 5-year-old Cambria Shuman.

"This is such a sad day," said Kris Shuman, Cambria's father. "Today we're all coming together to lay my baby in the ground. I've been telling myself all week, because this hurts so bad that all I have to do is get her in the earth and then I could rest and go to sleep."

Shuman spoke of the memories of his little girl on Saturday at Gum Branch Baptist Church. He explained the hard times he and his family have gone through this week while trying to come to terms that his little girl is gone.

"When I sleep, I see her," Shuman said. "She's happy. Happy as a clam. She's walking in the sun and she's wearing one of her favorite dresses."

Her tiny cream casket lay at the center of the church as the community gathered to support her family during this difficult time. 

Her dad also thanked everyone that stayed by Cambria's side during the chaos of the school bus crash.

"Thank you to all the emergency responders both fire, law enforcement, everybody who was there with my baby, the two firefighters that laid with my baby," Shuman said. 

First responders and law enforcement stood wall to wall as Cambria Shuman was laid to rest.

