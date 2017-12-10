Friends and family mourn Liberty County child's passing

The Effingham County Sheriff's responded to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. 41-year-old George Mitchell Hewitt of Gilbert, South Carolina was killed in the crash. Hewitt was traveling on Highbluff Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert. Hewitt was not wearing a seatbelt and deputies believe alcohol was a factor. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
Officers from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a single-car wreck early on Sunday morningMore >>
Oyster shucking and raffles at AJ's Dockside before the 10th Annual Tybee Tour de Lights. Dozens of friends and family decorated their two wheels for fun and a good cause.More >>
It was a sad and somber day for the Liberty County community on Saturday as friends and family members filled a church to remember 5-year-old Cambria Shuman.More >>
Competitive show dogs make a pit stop in Savannah for the annual contest as the out-of-towners are on their way to Orlando for the national dog competition.More >>
