Tybee Island Tour de Lights raises $7,000 for food pantry

Tybee Island Tour de Lights raises $7,000 for food pantry

By Jamie Ertle, Meteorologist
(Source: WTOC)
TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

It was a great night for a bike ride, Tybee style!

Oyster shucking and raffles at AJ's Dockside before the 10th Annual Tybee Tour de Lights. Dozens of friends and family decorated their two wheels for fun and a good cause. 

This year was the first year golf carts were allowed to enter and there were twenty entries! Our Jamie Ertle emceed the event. 

Tour de Lights is still counting donations, more than $7,000 for Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

