ECSO investigates fatal single-vehicle crash on High Bluff Road in Rincon

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say 41-year-old George Mitchell Hewitt, of Gilbert, South Carolina, was killed in the crash. Hewitt was traveling on High Bluff Road in Rincon when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Hewitt was not wearing a seatbelt and deputies believe alcohol was a factor.

