Annual Geminid Meteor Shower lights up sky

Meteors are expected to light up the night sky on December 13, continuing early into the morning on the 14th as the 2017 Geminid Meteor Shower passes overhead.

The meteor shower is annual according to nasa.gov, occurring every year when Earth’s orbit coincides with debris shed by a rocky object, Pantheon 3200. The dust and dirt shed by this large space rock will burn as they near Earth’s atmosphere, appearing as “shooting stars”.

If you want to catch this yearly meteor shower, just go outside and look up! Conditions will be best during 7:30 p.m. on December 13, and in the early morning on the following day. Temperatures will be cold, but clear. Allow your eyes to adjust to the dark, and look up in any direction.

Officials say that not all meteors that appear on the 13 &14 will be of the Geminid shower. Some could come from other, weaker showers coinciding with the Geminid shower.

"When you see a meteor, try to trace it backwards," said Bill Cooke of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. "If you end up in the constellation Gemini there's a good chance you've seen a Geminid."

