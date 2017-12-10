Geminid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night

Meteors are expected to light up the night sky on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and continuing into the early morning on Thursday, Dec. 14 as the 2017 Geminid Meteor Shower passes overhead.

The meteor shower is annual according to NASA. It occurs every year when Earth’s orbit coincides with debris shed by a rocky object, Pantheon 3200. The dust and dirt shed by this large space rock will burn as they near Earth’s atmosphere, appearing as “shooting stars”.

If you want to catch this yearly meteor shower, just go outside and look up! Conditions will be best during 7:30 p.m. on December 13, and again at 2 a.m. on the following morning. Temperatures will be cold, but clear. Allow your eyes to adjust to the dark, and look up in any direction.

Clear skies should make for great viewing of the Geminid Meteor Shower. All you need to do is go outside, look straight up and remember to dress warmly.

Officials say that not all meteors that appear on the 13 and 14 will be of the Geminid shower. Some could come from other, weaker showers coinciding with the Geminid shower.

"When you see a meteor, try to trace it backwards," said Bill Cooke of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. "If you end up in the constellation Gemini there's a good chance you've seen a Geminid."

