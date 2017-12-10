Savannah woman gives back to homeless community

Sources tell WTOC Sports Georgia Southern has found their defensive coordinator.More >>
Sources tell WTOC Sports Georgia Southern has found their defensive coordinator.More >>
Small in numbers, but big in results. Now with a full year under their belt thanks to some grant money from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the Savannah-Chatham County Police Department's H.E.A.T. Unit is focusing on making the holidays safer for drivers.More >>
Small in numbers, but big in results. Now with a full year under their belt thanks to some grant money from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the Savannah-Chatham County Police Department's H.E.A.T. Unit is focusing on making the holidays safer for drivers.More >>
A Savannah woman is giving back to the homeless community and making them look good in the process. Besty Rothman hosted her third annual event helping at the old Savannah city mission on Bull Street today. She and a team of volunteers gave free haircuts, manicures, warm meals, and much more to people who stopped by. Rothman, a licensed cosmetologist, said she organized the event to honor her late sister and to give back to the community.More >>
A Savannah woman is giving back to the homeless community and making them look good in the process.More >>
Meteors are expected to light up the night sky on December 13, continuing early into the morning on the 14th as the 2017 Geminid Meteor Shower passes overhead.More >>
Meteors are expected to light up the night sky on December 13, continuing early into the morning on the 14th as the 2017 Geminid Meteor Shower passes overhead.More >>
Telfair currently oversees more than 10 health organizations and rehab centers across Chatham County. They also displayed work by local school children living with disabilities.More >>
Telfair currently oversees more than 10 health organizations and rehab centers across Chatham County. They also displayed work by local school children living with disabilities.More >>