Savannah woman gives back to homeless community

A Savannah woman is giving back to the homeless community and making them look good in the process.

Besty Rothman hosted her third annual event helping at the old Savannah city mission on Bull Street today. She and a team of volunteers gave free haircuts, manicures, warm meals, and much more to people who stopped by.

Rothman, a licensed cosmetologist, said she organized the event to honor her late sister and to give back to the community.

"I feel like everybody needs to give back especially to people who don't have anything," said Betsy Rothman. "It just shows how much people care."

Sunday's event also raises awareness for suicide prevention, depression, and sexual assault.

