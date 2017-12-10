Fallen firefighters remembered at memorial service

Friends, family, and firefighters from multiple counties came together on Saturday for a memorial to remember those who fell in the line of duty.

Those counties include Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty. This annual memorial is usually held in October during fire prevention week, but because of weather conditions, they had to hold it off until a December date.

The Chaplin for the Chatham County Chiefs Association says this memorial gives families the chance to know they always have someone in their corner.

"It gives us an opportunity to remember our fallen brothers and sisters," said Dale Simmons, Chaplin for the Chatham County Chief's Association. "It's important to the families because it lets them remember that their loved ones are not forgotten and that we're there to help them in any way we can."

It was a day to recognize how brave these men and women were to make the ultimate sacrifice and protect the community.

