Museum hosts 23rd annual Marks to Make art show

The Telfair Museum held their 23rd annual I Have Marks to Make art show on Sunday where guests enjoyed varieties of artwork.

The Telfair's community outreach programs created the work. Telfair currently oversees more than 10 health organizations and rehab centers across Chatham County. They also displayed work by local school children living with disabilities.

One organizer says it's about showing the process of healing through art.

"We're always interested in programs that incorporate the arts and the healing process," said Kip Bradley, Studio Programs Manager for Telfair. "we really feel like its an important aspect of healing or growing and really this show celebrates that fact."

They also had poetry readings by participants from programs at various centers. The Union Mission and Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter were just two of them.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.