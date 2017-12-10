SCMPD H.E.A.T. Unit now into year two of enforcement, state grant funding

Small in numbers, but big in results.

Now with a full year under their belt thanks to some grant money from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the Savannah-Chatham County Police Department's H.E.A.T. Unit is focusing on making the holidays safer for drivers.

WTOC is speaking to one of the Unit's three officers about the repeated issues they keep seeing on our local roads, and just how dangerous that can be.

Savannah-Chatham Metro's Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T. Unit, is now in the second cycle of grant funds after going on a nearly ten year hiatus.

And the three-officer team, patrolling in the dark-blue cars you may have seen over the past year, are looking for any driving behaviors that may put you or your family at risk.

That includes protecting you from your own bad habits.

"Seen a huge lack of wearing seatbelts in the City, and County in general," said H.E.A.T. Unit Corporal Brian Spence.

From December of last year to this September, the H.E.A.T. Unit wrote nearly 700 tickets largely for lack of seatbelts or proper restraints.

They also arrested more than 200 people for DUI, and wrote well over 2000 speeding tickets.

Corporal Spence says in their first year back, distracted driving still ranks as one of the more prevalent problems, and most harmful, and gave an example why.

Spence says he started following a car one night on the Truman Parkway because he thought the driver was intoxicated.

"Gives me all the classic signs of an impaired driver. Failing to maintain their lane, crossing the center line, crossing the fog line into the emergency lane...tapping the brakes....speeding up, slowing down," Spence recalled.

Spence said he pulled the car over, but the driver wasn't drunk.

"He said he was changing the songs on his phone."

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police H.E.A.T. Unit joins others from around the state regularly to participate in what they call deployments, which are joint enforcement efforts in other jurisdictions all around the state.

