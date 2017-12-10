Sources: Eagles will name Sloan defensive coordinator

Georgia Southern will name Scot Sloan the Eagles' new defensive coordinator, sources tell WTOC Sports.

Sloan is currently the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Appalachian State. He is also the Mountaineers' recruiting coordinator, a title he's held since 2012. Sloan has been with Appalachian State since 2010.

The longtime college coach has been on the Georgia Southern sidelines before. Sloan was the Eagles' defensive backs coach from 2002-2005.

His path has crossed with Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford several times. While Lunsford was at Georgia Military in a variety of roles from 1996-2000, Sloan served as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. From 2003-2005, both were on staff in Statesboro. Lunsford coached the slotbacks while Sloan coached the secondary.

Georgia Southern has not confirmed the hire, but sources tell WTOC an official announcement is expected within the next few days.

Eagle Sports Insider was the first to report the Sloan hire.