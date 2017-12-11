Woman displaced after fire breaks out in Garden City home

A woman has been displaced after fire broke out in her home early Monday morning.

The Garden City Fire Department tells us the fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. Crews say some wires overheated in the crawl space of the attic above the living room.

The woman is currently staying with people who came to help her out.

Garden City Fire and EMS along with Pooler Fire and Garden City Police all responded to the scene.

