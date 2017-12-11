19 displaced after grease fire at Brandlewood Apartments - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

19 displaced after grease fire at Brandlewood Apartments

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A fire on Friday night displaced 19 people from their apartments.

Chatham County firefighters responded to the Brandlewood Apartments for a grease fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but four apartment units were damaged. Only one has smoke damage and the others have water damage.

The fire happened in a third-floor apartment.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly