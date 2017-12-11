Animal abuse investigated at Effingham Animal Shelter - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Animal abuse investigated at Effingham Animal Shelter

By Zach Winslett, Digital Content Manager
By Amanda LaBrot, Anchor/Reporter
The Georgia Department of Agriculture visits the Effingham County Animal Shelter. (Source: WTOC) The Georgia Department of Agriculture visits the Effingham County Animal Shelter. (Source: WTOC)
EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Inspectors from the Georgia Department of Agriculture visited the Effingham Animal Shelter Monday morning to look into allegations that animals were being treated inhumanely.

According to county officials, the inspectors found no violations at the shelter. The communications staff for the Department of Agriculture has not yet made a comment on the investigation. 

In the past, Effingham County residents reached out to WTOC to make complaints against the shelter. It is unclear whether those complaints led to the state investigation.

A member of an animal rescue group said that the shelter could still treat animals inhumanely despite following state laws.

