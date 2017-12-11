Savannah postmaster says no delays for Christmas packages

A homemade package box that neighbors created to keep their packages safe when they are delivered. The delivery man has one key and locks the packages inside and residents unlock it when they get home.

United States Postal Service branches in Savannah said they delivered more than 137,000 packages in Savannah last week, and they were all on time.

Denise Holguin, Savannah postmaster with the United States Postal Service, said they've seen no delays.

"Not with the post office ... we've been right on time. We've been running and all of our guarantees have been meeting the time length," Holguin said.

The postal service is working through what they call their peak season. USPS hires seasonal workers for the holiday season. Full-time workers are pulling extra hours to make sure Savannah residents get their packages on time.

Post offices are packed this week. It’s left customers wondering will their packages make it on time? Coming up at 4pm and 6pm, I’ll tell you what the Savannah Postmaster is saying: @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/nlG7rNYA4g — Meredith Parker (@MeredithWTOC) December 11, 2017

"We call it our peak season, so we do extend our hours," Holguin said. "By 1:15am in the morning, we're getting Amazon deliveries and we normally go until 10:00pm at night, so it's a long day."

Package deliveries have increased this year. The postmaster said they've seen a 10 percent increase from Cyber Monday and other online shopping deals.

"Cyber Monday was a big day and Cyber Tuesday. I think everyday was a cyber day since then. Savannah city last week delivered over 137,000 packages just in a week so we look for that number to increase this week and again next week," Holguin said.

Porch Pirates



Not only are customers worrying about carriers like the post office getting your packages to you on time, but now, customers are scared their packages could get swiped by porch pirates.



"How is this happening in our community?" Heather Baker asked. "We have a great community. Everyone tries to take care of each other, so you know it is nerve-wracking for a stranger to come up on your porch and take your belongings."



Neighbors like Heather in the Forest Hills and Ardsley Park neighborhood are taking matters into their own hands. Some are warning friends on Facebook of these thieves and others are building package boxes like this one.



Baker says she started getting worried when she was hearing from neighbors that holiday packages were being taken. She made her box out of scrap wood, and says you can make it as large as you want.





"At some point leave a note [to your delivery man] and say 'Hey, will you please place my packages in this box and lock it.' That way it is secure," Baker said. "You can even use a master lock, so you have a key. When you get home, you unlock it and your package is there safe and sound."



This is just one way to protect your packages. Our Russ Reisinger will have a special report tomorrow on The News at 5pm to give you many more tips.

