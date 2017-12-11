Driver indicted in deadly Taco Bell crash in Swainsboro - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Driver indicted in deadly Taco Bell crash in Swainsboro

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
Oliver Cope Oliver Cope
EMANUEL CO., GA (WTOC) -

The suspect facing charges after a deadly crash into Swainsboro's Taco Bell has been indicted. 

Eighteen-year-old Oliver Cope is facing charges for the death of 23-year-old Macy Lynn Mullis and the injury of several others. He's also facing several counts of aggravated assault. 

Police say Cope was driving through Swainsboro on his way back to Statesboro in September when he drove the vehicle straight into the restaurant. 

No motive has been released. 

