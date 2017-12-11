Driver indicted in deadly Taco Bell crash in Swainsboro

The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.

The driver, Oliver Cope, at his first court appearance Friday morning. (Source: WTOC)

Driver charged with felony murder after fatal crash at Taco Bell in Swainsboro

The suspect facing charges after a deadly crash into Swainsboro's Taco Bell has been indicted.

Eighteen-year-old Oliver Cope is facing charges for the death of 23-year-old Macy Lynn Mullis and the injury of several others. He's also facing several counts of aggravated assault.

Police say Cope was driving through Swainsboro on his way back to Statesboro in September when he drove the vehicle straight into the restaurant.

No motive has been released.

