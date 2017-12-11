BCSO working to identify forgery suspect

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the suspects they say used a stolen credit card at Best Buy in Bluffton.

It happened on Dec. 8. Investigators say the suspect purchased $1,700 worth of goods, and the same card was also used at Walmart stores in Bluffton and Walterboro.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact L/Cpl. M. Hardy at 843.255.3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

