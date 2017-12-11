Beaufort Co. investigators looking for stolen Mercedes, golf cart, & lawn mower

Beaufort County investigators are working to locate a vehicle, golf cart, and zero turn lawn mower which were all stolen from 18 Jacob Lane in Seabrook.

Investigators say the property was stolen between Nov. 27 and Dec. 8 at 2:11 p.m.

The vehicle is described as a white and burgundy convertible, 1929 Mercedes Benz Gazelle kit car. It has SC license plate number HIP432 with v/n 1V9DA11A8DM014044. The lawnmower is a Bad Boy Outlaw Extreme, zero turn, orange and black with a Kawasaki S Engine, 852cc & 61” cut, s/n BB06131KA01121006. The golf cart is an unknown make, blue in color cart with yellow swirls.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these stolen items, please contact L/Cpl. Sosa with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at 843.255.3111 or Investigator Duncan at 843.255.3418. You can also call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

