Good News: Equinox concert fundraiser

For the eighth consecutive year, the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra and the Westin Savannah Harbor Resort and Spa teamed up to put on 'A Big Holiday Equinox.'

The fundraiser concert helps provide a Christmas experience to underprivileged children in the Coastal Empire through the Empty Stocking Fund. The event included a silent auction, great seasonal tunes, and old classics from one of Savannah's most popular bands - all to help children.

"During the holiday season, often it is about receiving, but I think the real blessing is when you're able to give. So, our ability to be able to give back to the community is something we really appreciate," said Mark Spadoni, GM, Westin Savannah Harbor Resort and Spa.

"I think it's a great thing to do. Everybody loves the holidays, people love this great music. The big band is such a fun thing, and gathering around a charity like the Empty Stocking Fund is an easy, fun thing to do," said Jeremy Davis, Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

The Equinox Orchestra just wrapped up a 54-city national tour and is now headed to Mexico for a series of shows.

