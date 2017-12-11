Bibb County deputies capture man who escaped custody at Savannah Memorial

A fugitive who escaped custody while at Savannah Memorial University Medical Center in October was captured in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday.

Randolph Frazier, 30, was in a Panera Bread on 181 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard when he was taken into custody without incident. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office approached Frazier at the business around 6 p.m.

The suspect escaped custody while wearing handcuffs on Oct. 31. He was receiving medical attention after crashing a vehicle during a high-speed chase with police.

During that high-speed chase on Oct. 31, Frazier fled officers from the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office and Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

He and two other men are suspects in a burglary case in Tolamata Island. They fled police northbound on I-95 in Georgia from Darien to Richmond Hill, where they crashed near exit 87 and U.S. Highway 17.

