Owner's personal toy collection grows into thriving downtown store

John Croley admits that he was taking a gamble when he opened the doors of Planet Fun, using his own personal toy and video game collection as inventory.

“It was just my big pile of stuff,” Croley said, chuckling. “And I thought to myself ‘Well, I could have this big pile of stuff, or I could have a store. I think it would be more fun to have the store.’”

Croley’s passion for nostalgic, collectible toys, comics, and video games brought him to the realization that there were very few stores in Savannah that would service all of what he was interested in.

“I wanted to create the store that I wanted to shop on Broughton Street,” Croley said. ”There wasn’t really anything that had collectibles, toys, video games, not really anything downtown.”

When Croley opened the storefront in 2011, he decorated the store to his taste with his old stash of collectibles and rarities. It became common to walk down the street and see a plush Pikachu doll smiling from the window or a faded Mario doll giving a thumbs up.

Planet Fun has since moved locations; you can go see the same Pikachu doll grinning from the window a one block over near Abercorn Street. Croley has since had the opportunity to upgrade his storefront, and he leaped at the opportunity.

“I’m really proud of the amount of space we’ve gotten,” Croley said, beaming. “We’ve been able to fill it with a lot of fun, interesting things”

Croley is not exaggerating when he says they’ve been able to fill the store. The shop is packed full of comics, old toys, and video games for consoles new and old. His inventory has been supplemented over the years as more people find a place that will purchase their old, gently used items to sell to other fans.

“Basically, my only criteria for buying a thing is ‘Do I think this is fun?’” Croley said.

His intuition has served him well, as his store is full of interesting, eclectic goods and his shop is still standing five years after it opened. His sales pitch sums up his confidence in Planet Fun.

“Maybe if you come on out, do a little searching, you can find something that’ll really knock someone’s socks off.”

