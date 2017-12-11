Suspect arrested after elderly couple targeted in Pierce County home invasion

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly couple in their Pierce County home. Officials arrested Byron Kenneth Jernigan as a result of a traffic stop, Monday afternoon.

Officials in Pierce County are looking for the suspect responsible for attacking an elderly couple in their home over the weekend, then starting a fire to hide the crime.

It happened Sunday night on Doris Road outside of Patterson, GA. Investigators are looking for 48-year-old Byron Kenneth Jernigan, a black male standing around 5'6 and weighing about 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is wanted for questioning in connection with the crime.

Pierce County's sheriff believes robbery was the motive for this crime, but he can't understand why anyone would target the couple who lives there.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Hollmans called 911 for help. Deputies responded to find a small fire in the home. They put it out and started rendering first aid, quickly realizing the injuries were not fire-related. Crews rushed the couple to the hospital where Flora Hillman died from injuries. Her husband Dan remains hospitalized in Jacksonville. Sheriff Ramsey Bennett says the elderly couple had been attacked and left to die in the fire.

"There were signs of a struggle inside the house. I think it was somebody they were familiar with. There was no sign of forced entry so it's likely they just answered the door," Sheriff Bennett said.

Dan and Flora Hollman have lived in the area for decades and attend church in town. Relatives say they are loved throughout the community.

"Everybody in Patterson knows them, knows them to be good people, loyal folks, church people," said relative, Ariane Howard.

The sheriff says the violent attack that killed Mrs. Hollman was unprovoked.

"What I can tell you is it just furthers my resolve to get justice in this case for the victims," Bennett said.

Howard says the couple could hardly get around, let alone defend themselves.

"Aunt Flora could barely walk and he was in a wheelchair, you know?"

There is no word on when Jernigan will be in court to answer charges.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

