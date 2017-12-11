Consider This: Fire fee

With slightly more than one year under his belt, City Manager Rob Hernandez is taking his first real shot at balancing the City of Savannah's books.

Hernandez, along with his budget team, has taken a very aggressive, if not at times, controversial look at ways to balance the budget. From tightening the request process and limiting the request process and limiting funding to nonprofits, to looking at job cuts to 'right size' our government, Hernandez has left no financial stone unturned.

The biggest firestorm his proposed budget has sparked centers around his fire fee plan. The fee would charge property owners a fee based on building size and installed fire protection like smoke detectors and businesses.

Where savings wouldn't be realized and where expenses would increase significantly are tax-exempt locations such as churches, nonprofit organizations, and our schools. It's estimated that the fire fee could cost Savannah-Chatham School District close to, if not more than $500,000 a year, and with no tax savings, that money is coming right out of our children's educations.

Consider This: The city's plan to lower taxes and create a fire fee is nothing more than smoke and mirrors. While your city taxes may go down to offset some of the fire fee, your county tax is likely to go up to cover the costs to the school district. While I admire Mr. Hernandez's desire to create a more fiscally responsible city, and a more equitable way to fund our fire department, he cannot do it at the expense of the county, as we will all get burned by this fire fee.

