BCSO looking for fraud suspect in St. Helena Island area

Investigators in Beaufort County are looking for a man wanted for financial transaction card fraud.

Officials say 52-year-old Jonnie Lee Howard is known to be in the St. Helena Island area. He has black and gray hair with a gray goatee. He's 5'9 and weighs around 190 pounds.

If you come in contact with Howard, please contact investigator Moreno with BCSO at 843.255.3505. You may also contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

