Sec. Devos to approve state education plans

Right now, most states are waiting for U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos to sign off on education accountability plans.

This comes after President Obama signed the Every Child Succeeds Act in 2015 - the law that replaced No Child Left Behind. It gives more control and flexibility to states and districts. Since the new law passed in 2015, states were tasked with developing their own accountability plans that are in line with the federal goals.

Some of the federal requirements introduced with No Child Left Behind still remain, including standardized tests, but states are no longer required to impose heavy sanctions on underperforming schools. The state of Georgia developed its accountability plan with a state advisory committee made up of students, parents, teachers, education groups, and members of the state department of education. The plan was submitted to Secretary Devos in September sets out to begin standardized testing in third grade.

However, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal disagreed with the submitted plan because he wants standardized testing in grades K-2. We spoke to one of the members of that advisory committee on Monday about why they went against the governor's wishes and submitted their plan without his approval.

"We were opposed to having one standardized testing in that period because first of all, we believe it was too much, an overuse of standardized testing and children who all needed to be working on other skills. How do you measure a standardized test at that grade? He had objections to that," said Dr. Sid Chapman, President, GA Association of Educators.

Since Governor Deal did not sign off on the proposed plan that was sent to Secretary Devos, it's unclear if she will approve the plan or not. She is expected to make a decision within the next month.

